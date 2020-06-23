Mobvoi Releases TicWatch C2+ With Double RAM and $209 Price

Mobvoi announced an updated version of an older watch today, the TicWatch C2+. This replaces the original C2 with one notable change – it has more RAM.

The TicWatch C2+ doesn’t really differ from the C2 outside of that, with its 42.8mm case, stainless steel case, Snapdragon Wear 2100, 1.3″ AMOLED display, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, WiFi, NFC, 400mAh battery, IP68 rating, and design. It’s one of the nicer looking Wear OS watches, that’s for sure.

With that 1GB RAM, performance on the C2+ should be greatly improved over the original. Over the last year or two, it became painfully obvious that Wear OS can’t run well without that much RAM, and that watches with 512MB tend to struggle with day-to-day tasks much more often.

You may think that the Wear 2100 chip here is a disappointment, though, and that’s fair. I will just remind you that the Wear 3100 is exactly the same as the 2100, it just has a separate coprocessor to handle low-power features. When it comes to general performance, the 2100 and 3100 are the same. If you like this watch, I wouldn’t worry much about the processor and would instead pay attention to the RAM.

At $209, this is a decently-priced Wear OS watch. It’s available today from Amazon and Mobvoi in Rose Gold, Onyx, and Platinum.

Shop TicWatch C2+ at Amazon