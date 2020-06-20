OnePlus 8 Pro is Back in Stock!

Since launching at the end of April, it’s been difficult to get hands on a OnePlus 8 Pro through OnePlus’ store. In fact, they’ve basically been sold out with no sign of a re-stock for weeks. Today, that has changed (for now).

If you head over to the OnePlus store, you will find the OnePlus 8 Pro and Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue with the option to “Buy now.” The black and blue versions of the OnePlus 8 Pro are the top spec models with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a price of $999.

They appear to still be sold out of Glacial Green, which is the cheapest model that has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It costs $899.

We aren’t sure how long these will remain available, especially after such a long out-of-stock period. Hit up those links below if you have been waiting patiently.

Shop OnePlus 8 Pro | Amazon

READ: Our OnePlus 8 Pro review

Cheers Drew!