Google+ is dead and Pinterest is whatever Pinterest is, so Google wants you to welcome in Keen, a new project from their experimental lab called Area 120. The basic idea here is that Keen provides you with a place to curate your favorite things either collaboratively or privately.

Keen opened up today as both a web and Android app that everyone can jump into. Signing-in only takes your Google account, so you can get started in a matter of clicks.

You’ll find a whole bunch of topics already on the service that you can follow and possibly add to, should you want to browse topics being gathered by like-minded folks. You could also start your own, make them private or share them selectively, and get to keening. That’s not what Google is calling it, I just needed to.

Once you create a new topic, Google will ask you for related items to help them offer you suggestions for your keen or whatever we’re calling them. You can choose the best items as a “Gem,” perform searches within Keen using Google Search, add links you already have, etc.

It’s a slick looking service, but in the end the success of it will depend on if anyone cares about another service to maintain that includes topics important in life.

