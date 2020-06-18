T-Mobile made it official this week that starting June 23, which is next Tuesday, Sprint customers can now take part in its T-Mobile Tuesday promotions. Congratulations, Sprint peeps, now you get access to things like free movies, free fast food, discounts on gas, and plenty else. It’s basically the American Dream that happens every Tuesday via a pinkly colored app on your phone.

T-Mobile states inside the Tuesdays app, “Now that T-Mobile and Sprint have joined forces, we’re amping up our thankings all summer long beginning next Tuesday.”

As for what to expect next week, the app says we can look forward to free Starbucks, a T-Mobile belt bag (free swag is dope), 3 months of unlimited free deliveries from Postmates, six-month membership to My Telemedicine, as well as $0.25 off per gallon at Shell stations. Wow, T-Mobile out here giving people healthcare now? This is awesome.

To get in on this free stuff, simply download the app from the link below on Google Play, register your phone number and that’s it. It’s always been very easy to get thanked, so enjoy yourself, Sprint customers.