OnePlus is now recruiting for its OnePlus 8 closed beta, expanding the group to 250 individuals to work closely with company engineers for bug discovery and bug squashing, ensuring more stable builds for the general public.

As part of this team, you will be testing features that are weeks and months out, so OnePlus is requiring all members to sign non-disclosure agreements to keep all things secret. Other than that, the requirements to become a closed beta tester aren’t significant. You just need to own a OnePlus 8, be an OP Community member, and be willing to regularly keep in touch with OnePlus developers.

Requirements

Use a OnePlus 8 series device (unlocked non-carrier versions)

Be an active OnePlus Community member

Be willing to constantly communicate and provide feedback to the OnePlus team on Slack

Required to sign non-disclosure agreement (NDA)

Think you have what it takes to be part of an elite, super secret OnePlus crew? Apply here.

