Totallee, one of our favorite case makers, has an abundance of Google Pixel and Galaxy S10 cases lying around. Due to this, buyers can score select cases starting at just $5! That ain’t bad at all!

The sale is good for solid color iPhone cases, select cases for the Pixel 3, 3a, and Pixel 4, as well as all Galaxy S10 cases. On top of that, leather cases for Pixel and iPhone devices are down to $10, while screen protectors are 70% off.

Use the codes below for the savings.

Totallee Links

$5 Case Sale

*Use coupon code FIVER.

$10 Leather Case Sale

*Use coupon code EXCLUSIVE.

70% Off Screen Protectors

*Use coupon code PROTECTION. Code expires June 22, 2020.

Have at it!