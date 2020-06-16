Report: T-Mobile Lays Off Hundreds of Sprint Employees

In a brief call that lasted under six minutes, T-Mobile is reported to have laid off around 400 Sprint employees, with a large portion of those employees part of Sprint’s BISO sales division that focuses on small businesses in the US.

The report comes from TechCrunch, who received leaked audio of the call from a source. The source states that those laid off this past Monday will keep their jobs until August 13, as well as receive a severance package consisting of two weeks pay for each year worked.

T-Mobile stated during the call that employees affected could reapply for new positions via T-Mobile’s external careers page. Additionally, it’s reported that T-Mobile will attempt to have some employees shift roles.

Honestly, in the middle of a pandemic, I can’t think of a more stressful event than losing one’s job and source of income. Not only that, but when companies such as T-Mobile and Sprint tout all the good a merger between the companies would do, we forget that many times, layoffs due to overlap will take place. The timing is just seriously messed up.

