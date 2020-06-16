9to5Google reports this week that Google is working on a new Nest-branded smart speaker, codenamed Prince, set to replace the already unavailable original Google Home speaker. RIP, Google Home.

According to their source, Prince will be somewhere between the original Google Home and a Home Max in terms of capabilities in the audio department, thanks to larger speaker drivers. It will indeed be display-less, which is why it’s aligned as replacing the Google Home and not being just another Nest Hub display. The outside is reported to be very similar to all of Google’s other smart home things, so expect cloth and neutral color options.

Software wise, there’s nothing to report. The speaker should offer all of the same Google Assistant goodies we know and love.

This is good news to me. I used an original Google Home in my bathroom as my shower singing buddy, but replaced it with a Home Mini (1st gen.). I hope this new Prince speaker will be a good duet partner for me, since I don’t need a Google-powered smart display with a camera inside the bathroom with me.

// 9to5Google