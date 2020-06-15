Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile All Experiencing Service Issues

Something is going on with America’s biggest wireless carrier networks at the moment. Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular all appear to be experiencing service issues that are widespread.

Major US carrier outage: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint

About an hour ago (it’s 1PM Pacific here in Portland), the Down Detector reports (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile) for each carrier spiked into the thousands for reported problems. At the time of this post, T-Mobile’s number of reports has already begun to decline, but Verizon and AT&T are still running high.

Each carrier page is filled with customers from different parts of the country, most of which are complaining about not being able to place or receive calls. Some have mentioned issues with messaging and internet too, but again, calling is being called out the most.

I can tell you that I tried to place a couple of calls over T-Mobile, one of which connected while the second did not to the same number. My internet seems OK, though it is quite slow and possibly unstable.

How is your service holding up?