Verizon is pushing what appears to be a pretty large update to the Gear S3 Frontier and Gear S3 Classic smartwatches.

Inside, S3 Frontier and S3 Classic users can expect Bixby(!) for getting tasks done easier, a new view option for your apps, option for keeping your screen on while working out, supported earbud battery level when connected, as well as charging status for the Always-on Display.

Once updated, the S3 Frontier will be on software version R765VVRU1DTE1 and the S3 Classic will be on R775VVRU1DTE1.

Enjoy your update, Gear owners.

// Verizon [2]