The Gardens Between is coming to Google Play Pass in the US later this year, but for those outside the US, you can participate in a new open beta.

The game is an adventure puzzler where the player manipulates time in an effort to help two best friends through a surreal world of mysterious garden islands. It sounds trippy, but to get an idea of what to expect, check out the trailer above.

Here’s the game’s description.

The award-winning adventure follows the emotional journey of Arina and Frendt, shipwrecked on a mysterious world of eclectic islands, each containing mementos of their childhood together. Manipulate time to help the pair reach the apex of each island, with support for both portrait and landscape play, and console-quality effects on high-end devices.

I’m ready for it.

As soon as the game is available for purchase on Google Play, and available via Play Pass, we’ll let you know.

Google Play Link (For Outside US)