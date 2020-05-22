The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are a full year old and should be replaced soon with a Pixel 4a. It also happens to be Memorial Day weekend, where deals on tech toys run rampant. The combination of those two things means there are wild discounts on Google’s mid-range line of phones like we’ve never seen before.

The discounts here on the Pixel 3a and 3a XL vary from one place to the next, but the standard price drop we are seeing is $120 off the regular Pixel 3a or $160 off the Pixel 3a XL. That brings prices to $279 (3a) and $319 (3a XL), respectively. Google has that deal, as does B&H Photo and most of Amazon.

READ: Pixel 3a review

Want a bigger deal? Best Buy is doing that “with activation” special, where they’ll drop the price further if you buy a Pixel 3a or 3a XL and activate with select carrier partners. If you activate, the Pixel 3a then drops to $229 ($170 off) and the Pixel 3a XL lands at $269 ($210 off).

I’d imagine that most places will sell through their remaining inventory at these prices. If you need a cheap yet excelelnt phone, you know what to do.

Pixel 3a Deal Links: