If you weren’t already aware, next week on June 3 at 8AM Pacific (11AM Eastern), Google’s Android team will host The Beta Launch Show for Android 11.

During the show, the Android team will go over new features for Android 11, answer questions from users using the #AskAndroid tag on Twitter, and of course, launch the public beta for Android 11. Next week will be a good week for Pixel owners.

Also on June 3, Google will be sharing 12 talks on a range of topics from Android Studio to Google Play. These talks were originally planned for Google I/O, so if you’re a developer, be sure to tune into those. Google just posted the full list of talks on the event page here.

We’re getting close, folks!

// Android Developers