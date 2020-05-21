Verizon is shipping out the May security patch to numerous Samsung devices this week, with all of the details you need below.

The update is now available for the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. We’re not seeing anything besides the May patch inside, but if you come across something, please let us know.

Once updated, these devices will be running the listed software numbers.

Galaxy Note 9 – N960USQS4DTD5

– N960USQS4DTD5 Galaxy Note 10 – N970USQS3CTD6

– N970USQS3CTD6 Galaxy Note 10+ – N975USQS3CTD6

– N975USQS3CTD6 Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – N976VVRS3CTD6

Go grab it.

// Verizon [2] [3] [4]