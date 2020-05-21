T-Mobile Launches Free Mobile Service for First Responders

T-Mobile is launching its Connecting Heroes program, a 10-year commitment to help save first responder agencies over $7 billion in wireless communication costs.

To break this down in simple terms, for those who fall under the first responder category, T-Mobile is offering free mobile service. That free service includes unlimited talk, text, and data (including 5G speeds where available). All public and non-profit state and local fire, police and EMS departments are eligible.

This is a massive “thank you” to everyone in that field. DL also sends its thank you, especially during these times. We appreciate you all.

If you work for one of the above agencies, find more details here. To check eligibility, look here.

// T-Mobile