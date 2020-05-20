Twitter is rolling out a change for select users who are tired of receiving unwanted replies to their tweets. Starting now, when tweeting, those lucky users will see a new setting (shown in the photo above) to select who exactly can reply to their tweets.

The options are currently Everyone, People you follow, and Only people you mention. When choosing an option, the below UI is what you’ll now see.

Honestly, I’m just happy if anyone interacts with my tweets — even a bot.

Twitter says that only a limited number of users will see this option for now, but will be likely be made available to more users down the road.

// Twitter