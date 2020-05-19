If you fancy yourself someone who enjoys trying things before they’re made available to the general public, then you’re likely part of the Nova Launcher beta group. If you’re not, no worries, you can join here. Once entered, you can enjoy version 6.2.13, the latest build of the beta.

Inside this build, the developer behind Nova Launcher includes new adaptive icon shapes, straight from the latest build of the Android 11 Developer Preview. Fancy that!

The full list of changes can be viewed below.

What’s New

New Adaptive Icon Shapes

Flower from Android 11 Preview DP4

“Hexagon” from Android 11 Preview DP4

Pentagon, actual hexagons, and heptagon

Bug fixes and optimizations

If you don’t feel like beta’ing, these changes should make their way to the public build within no time at all.

