Google Intros New Album Sharing Functionality for Google Photos

Google is rolling out a new default option when sharing an album inside of Google Photos this week. Now, when sharing an album, Photos will recommend contacts to share your albums with, while also still offering direct links for those who don’t use Google Photos.

Rolling out this week, when sharing an album, the default option will be to share with a specific person or people via their Google account. This gives you more control over who’s added to the album.

Google notes that users have the option to turn link sharing on or off at any time and users can decide if they want to let other collaborators add photos to an album. Users will also be able to remove someone from an album, which will remove the photos and videos they added.

