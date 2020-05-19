AUKEY is hosting one of its big Amazon sales right now and we’ve got the coupon codes you need to take complete advantage.

Below you’ll find links with associated coupon codes for wireless chargers, portable power banks, USB-C desktop hubs, portable chargers, as well as various peripherals. Some of the highlights include $6 for a 10W wireless charger, $10 for a 2-pack of WiFi smart plugs, as well as $16 for a 30W Power Delivery wall charger.

Lots of deals to be had.

Amazon Links