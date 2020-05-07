LG needs a winner. I have been saying this for years now. What LG doesn’t need? A big flagship phone launch with limited global availability. Dang it, LG, you’ve gone and messed up again!

This week, LG has debuted its Velvet smartphone in South Korea, with no word yet on US availability. Hopefully this isn’t because they want to give time for the V60 to saturate the market, because quite frankly, that isn’t likely to happen. Velvet was supposed to help us forget about the V60, but instead, LG is making us live with it a bit longer. Fine, test our patience, LG. Be that way.

Availability aside, we have Velvet details! The phone features a 6.8 inch P-OLED display (1080 x 2460), Snapdragon 765 processor with 5G connectivity, 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, triple rear cameras (48MP standard + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth), under-display fingerprint reader, 4,300mAh battery, IP68 water and dust rating, plus Android 10.

LG says that an announcement for other global markets will come later this month, but for now, Velvet is for South Korea only. The price, when converted to USD, is around $700. That ain’t bad.

We’ll of course let you know as soon as we have word about a US launch. In the meantime, check out LG’s digital launch event for the phone. It’s all about the fashion and colors, which is fitting since the Velvet looks super hot and comes in a variety of sexy colors. It’s great hardware, LG, now just give it to us already.

Launch event, starts at marker 30:00.

// LG