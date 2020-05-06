Google’s new Pixel Buds are on the market, if you can find them in stock, but they aren’t cheap. Priced at $180, they feature Google Assistant and live translation smarts that can have its advantages, but if you’re like me, you probably don’t need a lot of that stuff. You just want some good buds that don’t cost a ton of money. That’s where the new Air 1 Go model of wireless earbuds from Happy Plugs come in.

Now up for pre-order at just $50, shipping May 20, these Happy Plugs are designed in Cuperti… err, Sweden, and offer plenty of good specs for that low price.

Happy Plugs Air 1 Go offer 11 hours of battery life, sweat resistance, lots of different touch commands, Bluetooth 5.0, 12mm driver units for full sound, and come in a variety of colors — Nude, Mint, White, Black, and Peach. I actually like these colors quite a bit and they’d pair nicely with most devices.

If you don’t need all the smarts that come with the Pixel Buds, or the brand name price that comes with AirPods, follow the link below.