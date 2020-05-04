We’re expecting the Pixel 4a to hit the market at some point this month, but while we’ve been waiting, there has been no shortage of details hitting the web concerning Google’s next affordable smartphone.

Over the weekend, photo samples all the way from Cuba have hit YouTube and XDA, courtesy of TecnoLike Plus. The samples, just as you’d expect from a Pixel device regardless of its price, paint a solid picture with regard to camera quality. Additionally, the camera hardware on the phone has been confirmed to consist of a single rear-facing 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor (f/1.73 aperture) and a front-facing 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor (f/2.0).

Below you can view a few samples from the Pixel 4a. There’s a look at the Portrait mode, some outside shots, as well as an example of the phone’s astrophotography capabilities. All in all, pretty impressive looking.

Portrait Mode: Off vs. On

Keep in mind, these photos should be good. The phone is utilizing the same exact camera sensor that’s found in the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 lineups, so really, we’d expect nothing less right now.

Release it already, Google!

