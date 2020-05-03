The original Google Home, the device that kickstarted this whole smart home speaker category for Google, is down to $29 today and what has to be its lowest price ever.

First introduced in May of 2016 before going on sale in November later that year, this device is closing in on being 4 years old. We have seen this Google Assistant-powered speaker’s family grow during that time with Home Hubs and Minis and Maxes over the years, many of which have been upgraded. This device, however, has never been upgraded or replaced. Maybe that’s coming soon with this wild flash sale.

RELATED: Google Home review

The original Google Home started at $129, so you are saving $100 from that original price. Almost every single retailer that sells it has dropped the price to $29.

Buy Google Home: