From publisher Playdigious, the same label that is home to hit games like OK Golf, Evoland 2 and Teslagrad, a new game called Arrog is coming. Scheduled to be released for Android on July 22, the game is up for pre-registration right now on Google Play.

While the below trailer is short and not heavy on details, I’m excited about this one. Arrog is a puzzle adventure game with hand-drawn art, set in a black-and-white world with color accents. The soundtrack is supposed to be bomb, too. As for a story, the game’s description only lists, “Help a man travel through his dreams, as he must learn to accept his own death.”

For those who purchase the game within its first week of release, you’ll receive 30% off its launch price of $3. Not bad at all.

We’ll let you know when it’s available!