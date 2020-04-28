Stadia Connect took place this morning, an online event that showcased what’s new and what’s coming to Google’s cloud-based gaming platform.

The big news concerns titles that are now available, as well as titles that are soon to come. Starting today, Stadia Pro users can claim PUBG for absolutely free and get to playing, while the service’s free Stadia Pro games for the month of May are listed as The Turing Test, Zombie Army 4, and Steamworld Heist.

Stadia also announced that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, as well as Madden NFL will be available later this year.

For those who have yet to try Stadia, you can still claim your two free months of Stadia Pro right here. There’s nothing wrong with free games, so give it a shot!