For Galaxy Buds owners who didn’t think it prudent to upgrade to Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds+ earbuds, an update is headed your way! Inside, Samsung is baking in a few of the Buds Plus’ features, most notably new options for Ambient Sound and quick Spotify playlist access.

For the Ambient Sound, you might notice that as soon as you plug your buds into your ears, this feature will now enable automatically. Additionally, you can use Ambient Sound when having just one earbud in. These options are accessible via the Galaxy Wearables app.

If you’re a Spotify user, a new gesture (tap + hold) will launch a favorited Spotify playlist. If you don’t care for those jams, tap and hold again and Spotify will recommend playlists for you so you can discover new music.

Samsung also details that you can now more easily pair your earbuds to your Windows 10-based PC. During the current COVID-19 issue, with many working from home, this is good because you’ll have access to improved sound quality on work-related tasks, such as remote video meetings as well as, “listening to the music that helps you power through the workday.”

Be on the lookout for this update, “OG” Galaxy Buds owners.

// Samsung