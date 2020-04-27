OnePlus is giving existing OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T owners something to do this week, releasing the first Android 10 build for the devices via the company’s beta program.

From looking at the changelog, the only thing to note is that full screen gestures will only work for the OnePlus 5T. This makes perfect sense, considering the OnePlus 5 features a physical home button. Beyond that, this is Android 10, the same version most of us should be familiar with by now.

To get in on the beta, you’ll need to download and flash the Android 10 build manually, but since this is OnePlus, that process is so easy. Follow the link below to check out the instructions.

Enjoy, 5 and 5T owners.

// OnePlus