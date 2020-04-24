Should you be stuck at home and not able to see your amigos, Facebook is introducing Messenger Rooms, allowing users to create shared video rooms that anyone else can join, even if they don’t have a Facebook account.

To get started, you’ll create a Room from your News Feed, then allow for other people to join. People can randomly come and go, with no real purpose for the room’s creation needed. It’s just to chill, man. I can dig it.

Facebook says this new feature will roll out starting this week.

The company also took this time to mention WhatsApp group chats will soon support up to 8 people simultaneously. Coolio.

// Facebook