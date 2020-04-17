There is no shortage of home security options these days, with players like Nest and Arlo and Ring all now competing with smaller companies trying to offer similar experiences at fractions of the cost. Anker’s Eufy brand is one of those that has really accelerated their home security platform and is now offering yet another new product.

Eufy opened up pre-orders for their Security Indoor Cam Series today, which features the Eufy Security Indoor Cam 2K, as well as the Security Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt. The regular Cam 2K starts at $25.99 with code WSEUFYIDC1 and the 2K Pan & Tilt can be had for $36.99 with code WSEUFYIDC2. Those codes provide $14 and $13 discounts off future retail prices.

What’s good about Eufy or these new indoor security cameras? With these new cameras, you get a 2K resolution video stream and capture, night vision, the ability to set activity zones to monitor, local and/or cloud storage, “instant” mobile alerts, real-time two-way audio, Google Assistant integration, and more. As an added bonus, the Pan & Tilt models pans and tilts to give you more coverage.

That’s basically a feature list for any quality smart home security camera, only these cost as little as $26 right now during this pre-order period.

If you need an inexpensive, yet featured-packed security camera, these seem like pretty solid options. Pre-orders are expected to ship by the end of May.