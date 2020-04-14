OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are Here With All the Specs, Prices to Match

After a longer than anticipated wait due to the current state of the world, OnePlus has today announced the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus’ most high-end phones to date are officially here, guys, and they are excellent.

You can read our OnePlus 8 Pro review right here if you want, but if you’d rather consume the general overview of each phone first, let’s run through that now.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro arrive on April 29 at a number of retailers. OnePlus’ store will have them, but for the first time in the US, you’ll also find both phones at Amazon. Additionally, OnePlus has two carrier partners for the OnePlus 8, with T-Mobile and Verizon selling the non-Pro version. Confused? I’ll clarify: T-Mobile and Verizon are only selling the regular OnePlus 8, not the 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. If you’d like 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, you’ll pay just $100 more ($999). The OnePlus 8 also comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage to start, but drops well below with a $699 price tag. If you want 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, you’ll jump to $799.

As for colors, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue, and Glacial Green. The OnePlus 8’s color line-up includes Onyx Black, Interstellar Glow, and Glacial Green. Verizon will have an exclusive Polar Silver colorway on their airwaves.

OnePlus 8 Pro Colors

OnePlus 8 Colors

Alright, colors, pricing, and availability out of the way, what’s good about either phone? A lot.

OnePlus packed a lot of goods into both phones, but the 8 Pro is obviously the top tier. There you have a 6.78″ QHD AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865, 4510mAh battery, 5G, stereo speakers, and a quad camera setup on the back. You have Android 10 with OxygenOS on top, in-display fingerprint reader, alert slider, and WiFi 6 as well.

For the first time, OnePlus also included wireless charging in a phone (only on the 8 Pro). This is their Warp Charge 30 Wireless, which can produce wireless charging speeds almost as fast as a wired connection. OnePlus will sell their Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger on April 29 alongside the phone for $69.95.

As for the OnePlus 8, you’ve got an excellent set of specs at a really, really reasonable price. It matches the 8 Pro outside of the display (6.55″ FHD AMOLED display with 90Hz), 4300mAh battery, camera (triple camera setup), and wireless charging (the 8 doesn’t have it). Otherwise, the processor and storage options are the same, and the RAM is slightly slower (LPDDR4X in the 8 vs. LPDDR5 in the 8 Pro).

In the 5G department, the unlocked models you’ll buy from OnePlus or Amazon all support low-band and mid-band (sub-6) 5G globally. The Verizon version of the OnePlus 8 will support both sub-6 and their mmW 5G.

Again, our review for the OnePlus 8 Pro is up now and the OnePlus 8’s will follow shortly.

You ready to buy in two weeks?