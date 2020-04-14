OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Pricing, Availability, Network Support

The OnePlus 8 line might have been announced today, but you can’t buy one until April 29. When that date rolls around and you make a decision over whether or not one of these should be your next phone, you’ll have to decide where to buy it from, how much it’ll cost depending on the color, and if it’ll work on your network.

Thankfully, we’ve got an easy-to-follow list of all the setups and how much they will cost depending on the retailer or carrier.

The basics to know are that you’ll pay $699 or $799 for the OnePlus 8 and $899 or $999 for the OnePlus 8 Pro. If you buy the OnePlus 8 Pro, it is unlocked and will work on the three major US carriers over 4G LTE, plus 5G on AT&T and T-Mobile. It won’t work on Verizon’s 5G, though. For the OnePlus 8, you also have that same level of carrier support, but buying the OnePlus 8 through Verizon means you’ll get their added 5G mmW support.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus Store

Glacial Green ($899) : 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage

: 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Glacial Green ($999) : 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage

: 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage Onyx Black ($899) : 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage

: 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Onyx Black ($999) : 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage

: 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage Ultramarine Blue ($999) : 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage

: 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage Full 4G LTE Network Support : AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile

: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile 5G Network Support : AT&T (n5) and T-Mobile (n41, n71)

: AT&T (n5) and T-Mobile (n41, n71) Arrives April 29

Amazon

Glacial Green ($899) : 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage

: 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Onyx Black ($999) : 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage

: 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage Ultramarine Blue ($999) : 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage

: 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage Full 4G LTE Network Support : AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile

: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile 5G Network Support : AT&T (n5) and T-Mobile (n41, n71)

: AT&T (n5) and T-Mobile (n41, n71) Arrives April 29

OnePlus 8

OnePlus Store & Amazon (Unlocked)

Glacial Green ($699) : 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage

: 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Interstellar Glow ($799) : 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage

: 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage Full 4G LTE Network Support : AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile

: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile 5G Network Support : AT&T (n5) and T-Mobile (n41, n71)

: AT&T (n5) and T-Mobile (n41, n71) Arrives April 29

Verizon

Onyx Black or Polar Silver ($799.99, $33.33/mo)

Verizon 5G : Supports 5G mmW (n261)

: Supports 5G mmW (n261) Arrives April 29

