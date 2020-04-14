OnePlus introduced a new version of its Bullets Wireless earbuds this week, the Bullets Wireless Z. Available for $50 and marked as “coming soon,” these buds offer Warp Charge support and come in four different colors.

For specs, OnePlus lists 20 hours of battery life, Quick Switch for improved connection switches, a Low Latency Mode for gaming, plus a 9.2mm dynamic driver with super bass tone. Sweat resistance is included, marked at IP55.

The buds are “coming soon,” but when they’re available, we’ll let you know.