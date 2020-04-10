RIP, Samsung S Voice Assistant

It’s been some time since we talked about Samsung’s S Voice assistant. To be exact, it’s been since 2014 and the Galaxy S5 was the ugly talk of the town. I was actually surprised to learn that S Voice, Samsung’s old voice-powered virtual assistant was still up and running, but that will no longer be the case should new info from SamMobile be accurate.

According to a source of theirs, Samsung is shutting down S Voice on June 1, 2020, bringing an end to Bixby’s predecessor.

I’m not entirely sure how many people this will affect. No one complains on my Samsung Galaxy reviews that I don’t cover S Voice, so I assume this will go unnoticed by most users.

Peace out, S Voice.

// SamMobile