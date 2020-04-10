DEAL: Snag 15% Off Smart Home Tech on eBay With This Code

eBay is hosting a nice little smart home tech sale this week. All you need to know is that there is plenty of good stuff, but we’ve highlighted the Google items for you below. If you already have all this Google tech, there are also TV sets, sound bars, and plenty more if you’re in the mood. Just follow the link below.

For the Google goods, there’s the Chromecast Ultra down to $65, Nest Hub Max to $195, as well as the Nest WiFi setup for $229. All you need to do to get the discounted pricing is enter the code PICKSMART during checkout. That’s your key to 15% savings. If you need some new toys to kill your stuck-at-home boredom, have at it.

Use code “PICKSMART” for savings.

eBay Links

You can check out the full list of supported smart home tech here.

Cheers Michael!