Stadia has likely gained a few users recently, you know, with it being open to everyone now and Google providing 2 months of Pro access for free. If you’re on Stadia now, you might want to know about the new titles on their way to the service. Google has detailed three new games coming soon, with the titles being West of Loathing, République, and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom.

If you’ve been around for a bit, it’s possible you’re familiar with République. It’s been available on Google Play for years and is rated very well as a puzzle, stealth, action title. West of Loathing is a black and white stick figure game (trailer below), and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is an action-adventure game where you help a young hero defeat challenging enemies, discover hidden locations, and upgrade powerful equipment.

We don’t have exact launch dates yet, but it should be soon. Keep your eyes peeled, Stadia users.

West of Loathing

République

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

// Stadia