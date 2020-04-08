There are a lot of factors that go into someone purchasing a particular phone. If you buy a Pixel, it’s likely you think software updates and a good camera are important. If you’re into Samsung phones, you probably enjoy oodles of high-end specs and great displays. If you buy LG, you must be the Quad DAC folks who keep getting mad at me on Twitter.

Regardless, something about these phones is most important to you and we want to know what it is.

In the below poll, simply select which Android phone feature is most important to you. Do you need the best camera? Expandable storage? Maybe a headphone jack? Whatever it may be, let us know below.

Personally, I’ll be going with camera.

What Android phone feature is most important to you? Camera

Storage (Including Expandable)

Display

Audio (Including Headphone Jack)

Battery

Hardware

Timely Software Updates

Other View Results