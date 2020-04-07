Anker is hosting a big time sale on its range of wireless chargers, including bundles that contain multiple units.
For pricing, the least expensive model is the PowerWave Pad at 10W for just $9. If you need something a bit fancier, you can get Pad and Stand bundles for $21, as well as a PowerWave 10 Stand that comes with additional USB-A ports for $36.
The products that have codes for additional savings are listed below.
Amazon Links
- PowerWave Stand – $12.73 (Code: PWAVE2524)
- PowerWave Stand 10W Max – $14
- PowerWave 10 Stand w/ 2 USB-A Ports – $36 (Code: PWAVE2573)
- PowerWave Stand (2-Pack) – $29 (Code: PWAVEB012)
- PowerWave Pad 10W Max – $9
- PowerWave Base Pad – $11 (Code: PWAVE2505)
- PowerWave Pad and Stand Bundle – $21 (Code: PWAVEB013)
- PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand – $18 (Code: PWAVE2523)
