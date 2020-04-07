Anker is hosting a big time sale on its range of wireless chargers, including bundles that contain multiple units.

For pricing, the least expensive model is the PowerWave Pad at 10W for just $9. If you need something a bit fancier, you can get Pad and Stand bundles for $21, as well as a PowerWave 10 Stand that comes with additional USB-A ports for $36.

The products that have codes for additional savings are listed below.

Amazon Links