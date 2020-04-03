In response to the COVID-19 pandemic currently affecting most of us, Google Fi is responding with a couple of policy changes taking effect immediately.

Effective as of March 1, Google Fi is extending the payment grace period, meaning any customers who are having troubles paying their bill will stay connected. This grace period is now 60 days from a customer’s missed billing date.

Effective as of April 1, Fi is increasing the limits for full speed data up to 30GB per user. This change is for those on both Flexible and Unlimited plans. Once you reach that 30GB limit, you can opt to retain full-speed data for $10/GB for the rest of your billing cycle.

Here are the details in the words of Google.

Late Payments Google Fi is temporarily extending the payment grace period so Fi customers who are having trouble with their bills can stay connected. We’re extending our grace period, during which customers will maintain full service, to 60 days from a customer’s missed billing date. Policy change effective as of: March 1, 2020

Google Fi is temporarily extending the payment grace period so Fi customers who are having trouble with their bills can stay connected. We’re extending our grace period, during which customers will maintain full service, to 60 days from a customer’s missed billing date. Data SpeedsWe understand you may be using more data during this time, and to help with this, Google Fi is temporarily increasing its limits for full speed data to 30GB per user, for both Flexible and Unlimited Plans. After you reach 30GB, you can choose to return to full-speed data for an additional $10/GB for the rest of your billing cycle.Policy change effective as of: April 1, 2020

These are both good things.

// Google Fi