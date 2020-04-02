Peloton, the popular workout platform I can’t think about without first chuckling at this amazing Twitter thread, is now available on Android TV.

The Peloton app, for those not familiar, does not require you to own one of their really expensive bikes or treadmills. Instead, it’s more of a workout companion that features Yoga classes, strength training, bootcamp workouts, stretching, cardio, and HIIT routines. It can even act as an audio coach while you go for an outdoor run. The classes are run by Peloton’s instructors, which are a big part of while Peloton is so successful.

Still not sure you are interested? How does a 90-day free trial sound while we are all stuck at home in isolation? If you want to give Peloton classes a test, you can install the app and use it for 90 days, with access to live classes. After the 90 days, Peloton’s app listing says you won’t be charged and it won’t auto-renew when done. That sounds like a no-strings trial. Just be sure to sign-up before April 30.

To install Peloton on your Android TV, hit up that link below and search for your Android TV box from your list of devices. You could also install the app on your phone and still get in on that workout action.

Google Play Link: Peloton App