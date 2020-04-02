Hopefully you all remember this, but back in the day, there was an app called Prisma that would take your photos, then edit them to match the aesthetic for various styles of art. This week, Google is introducing something similar in the Arts and Culture app, allowing users to plug in their own photos, then have the app spit out the same image with a Masterpiece twist.

Once you have a photo you want to transform, you can choose from works by artists like Monet, Frida Kahlo, and many others. I’m sure you’ll recognize most of the pieces they have as inspiration. I’ve placed my own example below, just to give you a taste.

Download the app and have some fun with it!

// Google