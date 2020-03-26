Yep, Gmail is down (for some).

Noticed that your Gmail isn’t quite acting like you want it nor is Google Drive or Hangouts Chat/Meet? That’s because there is a pretty major Google outage at the moment.

On Google’s G Suite Status Dashboard, they have acknowledged that a bunch of products are being investigating after reports of issues from users. The entire list includes Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Hangouts Chat, Hangouts Meet, the Admin console, and Google Classroom.

UPDATE 9:33AM : Google just added Calendar and regular Hangouts to the list of affected services.

: Google just added Calendar and regular Hangouts to the list of affected services. UPDATE 9:46AM : According to Google senior VP of engineering Urs Holzle, there was a router failure in Atlanta that affected traffic in the region. That has been addressed and “things should be back to normal now.”

Very sorry about that! We had a router failure in Atlanta, which affected traffic routed through that region. Things should be back to normal now. Just to make sure: this wasn't related to traffic levels or any kind of overload, our network is not stressed by Covid-19. https://t.co/vZEJpkgRlo — Urs Hölzle (@uhoelzle) March 26, 2020

Since Google is only investigating, we don’t know how long things will be affected or what the issue is. But again, if you noticed your Google apps acting funky, Google is looking into.

We’ll update this post as this develops. For now, keep checking Google apps status here.