We are sort of assuming OnePlus will soon launch the OnePlus 8, so it’s no surprise that the internet is seeing a healthy fixin’ of leaked specs and renders right now. This week, we’re getting OnePlus 8 Pro renders from iGeeks Blog, as well as specs for both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro fro Ishan Agarwal on Twitter.

Let’s see what we’ve got here.

Above is a render of the OnePlus 8 Pro, and from it, we can gather quite a few things. First, this somewhat matcha green color is hot. We can also see there’s a camera cutout in the front display, quad rear camera system, no headphone jack, alert slider still exists (of course), and the overall design of the phone gives off a heavy Huawei vibe. Sorry, I call it how I see it these days.

According to the leaked spec sheets, the OnePlus 8 will offer a 6.55″ FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB+ RAM, Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G connectivity, 48MP + 12MP + 2MP rear camera setup, 4300mAh battery, and no IP rating.

The larger device, the OnePlus 8 Pro, will feature a 6.78″ QHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 128GB+ storage, 8GB+ RAM, Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G connectivity, 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera system, 4510mAh battery, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Depending on price, these phones already sound like serious contenders, should the design be to your liking. Let us know down in the comments, are you feeling this?

// iGeeks Blog | @ishanagarwal24