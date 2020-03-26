AUKEY has posted up a solid deal on one of its wall chargers, a charger that features what’s essentially all of the sweet tech you can throw into a wall charger.

For $28, down from its usual price of $40, this 63W dual USB-C port charger features Power Delivery 3.0, Dynamic Detect, as well as GaN Power (gallium nitride) for charging anything from phones and tablets, all the way to items with larger batteries such as laptop computers. What does all of that mean? Dynamic Detect governs the amount of power put out by the charger based on how many devices are plugged in. This ensures fast, yet safe power levels. GaN Power means the charger is smaller and lighter, but still as efficient as larger chargers. Again, these are all good things to have in a charger that juices up not just your phones, but your laptop, too.

For price, AUKEY has it down to just $28, which is $12 off the usual price. You don’t need a code or anything to get the savings, but AUKEY does have an additional 5% off coupon available on Amazon. Be sure to click that before adding the charger to your cart.

Please note, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many products on Amazon are seeing extended delivery timeframes. Make note of that before purchasing any item on Amazon right now.