With many working from home, internet networks that aren’t usually stressed are being put to the test as of late. To help ease the strain, YouTube announced that it will be lowering the video resolution on videos you watch by default. This is merely a formality, though, as users can still toggle whatever resolution they choose.

Typically, evenings are when traffic on YouTube picks up, but with many working from home now, the company says that higher traffic is steady across the entire day.

Again, if you notice that your video is in lower resolution but you’d like it maxed out, you can simply toggle the setting. This is a nice gesture by YouTube, though.

