A fresh batch of Anker product deals is out for the week and it sure looks to me like someone at the company put together a pack of products for all of us stuck at home. This is the ultimate set of “shelter in place” devices that will outfit your home for the upcoming struggle.

For example, you are now at home, possibly for weeks on end and you want to do a bit of spying on the outside world or screen all persons who come to your door? Well, Anker’s Eufy Video Doorbell is $30 off. Instead of $199, it’s now $169 ($30 off).

Need portable tunes as you move about your yard or as you walk down the street, keeping that 6-foot distance at all times? The Anker Soundcore Model Zero Bluetooth speaker is $109.99, down from $199.99 ($90 off).

Realized that being at home has introduced all sorts of power management and lack-of-enough-outlet issues? A number of Anker chargers and hubs are discounted to decent prices.

Who doesn’t want to perfectly light their house with night lights, helping you and your children find their way during these dark times?

Look, I don’t actually think the power is going to go out any time soon, but hey, get your portable battery packs ready!

Yes, being at home means a dirtier house, you filthy animal. Why not automate part of the cleaning with a Eufy robot vacuum? Two are significantly discounted at the moment.

No codes are required on any of these, as Anker is making it easy this week with straight discounts.