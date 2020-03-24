OnePlus Pay Launches in China, May Eventually Head to US

OnePlus has apparently launched its very own payments service in China this week called OnePlus Pay, the same one it teased for a very short period last year during a press event for the OnePlus 7T.

The service appears to be rather limited in its infancy, supporting just a few Chinese banking cards, but that seems to always be the case for these types of services when first available. When Samsung Pay launched, it wasn’t widely adopted and the same is happening right now for LG Pay. It takes time, but eventually, it should see wider adoption.

From what we can tell when translating the Chinese reports, it looks like only the OnePlus 7T currently has the functionality, but it’s expected for OnePlus to open it up to different devices down the road.

We’ll keep you posted if we learn anything new or see OnePlus start teasing it for different markets. I’m always down for not having to take my wallet out.

// Gizchina | ITHome