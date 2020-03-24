The T-Mobile Tuesdays deal for 2 free months of YouTube Premium that we told you about yesterday is now live. If you are a T-Mobile customer, install the T-Mo Tuesdays app and claim it!

How do you grab that free YouTube Premium? It couldn’t be easier.

Install the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and login Look for the “2 months free ad-free YouTube” box and tap on it Click the “Claim” button Now click the “Redeem” button When redirected to YouTube, you’ll then get to “Start 2-month trial,” where you’ll also have to add a payment method. Enjoy.

A couple of things to note here. One, if you don’t want to continue with YouTube Premium after the 2 months, you have to remember to cancel, otherwise you will be automatically charged $11.99/mo. Two, if you are a current YouTube Premium subscriber, you are still eligible. To get the deal, T-Mobile suggests you cancel your current subscription, then redeem this promotion.

You have until April 21 to claim or save this deal to your T-Mobile Tuesdays app. You’ll need to activate or redeem it by May 1 or it will expire.

Why do you want YouTube Premium? Because it removes the ads from YouTube, let’s you download videos or music for offline playback, and adds background playback, so you can continue listening to videos as you do other things on your phone. It also gives you access to YouTube Music Premium, which is YouTube’s Spotify-like music service.

Google Play Link: T-Mobile Tuesdays