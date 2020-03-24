With the COVID-19 pandemic taking place, many are seeing their travel plans cancelled. However, if your trip hasn’t been cancelled, Google is making it easier to see if there are trip advisories for your destination, as well as helping you locate current and up-to-date cancellation policies for airlines. This is obviously greatly useful at times such as these.

When you search on Google for flight and hotel information, you will now begin to see COVID-19 travel advisories and/or restrictions for your particular destination. These advisories will contain links to relevant information from travel authorities when possible.

Google states you’ll see this information on search result pages, at the top of google.com/travel, as well as in Google Maps when searching for hotels.

For flight cancellation policies, Google says, “In response to COVID-19, many airlines have adjusted change fee and cancellation policies. When you search on Google for flights with a specific airline or go to Google Flights, we’ll direct you to our Help Center article with more information on airline policies.”

Again, that can be very clutch given the current circumstances.

// Google