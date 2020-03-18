Verizon is pushing out multiple updates this week, mostly to the Galaxy Note 10 lineup from Samsung. To sum it up, the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S10 5G are getting March’s security patch, while the LG G8 is getting February’s patch.
Below are the new build numbers owners will see.
- Galaxy Note 10: N970USQS3BTB3
- Galaxy Note 10+: N975USQS3BTB3
- Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: N976VVRS3BTB3
- Galaxy S10 5G: G977UVRS4BTB4
- LG G8: G820UM20b
If you own one of the above devices, be on the lookout!
