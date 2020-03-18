Verizon is pushing out multiple updates this week, mostly to the Galaxy Note 10 lineup from Samsung. To sum it up, the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S10 5G are getting March’s security patch, while the LG G8 is getting February’s patch.

Below are the new build numbers owners will see.

Galaxy Note 10 : N970USQS3BTB3

: N970USQS3BTB3 Galaxy Note 10+ : N975USQS3BTB3

: N975USQS3BTB3 Galaxy Note 10+ 5G : N976VVRS3BTB3

: N976VVRS3BTB3 Galaxy S10 5G : G977UVRS4BTB4

: G977UVRS4BTB4 LG G8: G820UM20b

If you own one of the above devices, be on the lookout!

// Verizon [2] [3] [4] [5]