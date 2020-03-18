Droid Life

Verizon Updating Galaxy Note 10, S10 5G Devices With March, LG G8 With February Patches

Verizon is pushing out multiple updates this week, mostly to the Galaxy Note 10 lineup from Samsung. To sum it up, the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy S10 5G are getting March’s security patch, while the LG G8 is getting February’s patch.

Below are the new build numbers owners will see.

  • Galaxy Note 10: N970USQS3BTB3
  • Galaxy Note 10+: N975USQS3BTB3
  • Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: N976VVRS3BTB3
  • Galaxy S10 5G: G977UVRS4BTB4
  • LG G8: G820UM20b

If you own one of the above devices, be on the lookout!

