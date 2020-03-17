We’re all doing our part to help stop COVID-19 from infecting anymore people and large companies are obviously no exception. Announced this week, T-Mobile is temporarily closing about 80% of its corporate-owned retail stores for the remainder of March in effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a blog posted yesterday, the company said, “President and COO Mike Sievert emailed employees regarding new actions the company is taking starting March 17th to further support social distancing recommendations, limit gatherings of people and ensure the well-being of its customers and employees in its retail stores and Care facilities.”

T-Mobile isn’t alone in doing this. This week is also seeing the closure of a number of Verizon retail stores, with the company asking retail employees to assist customers via online chats and over the telephone.

Update: Sprint is following suit, which is a good thing. According to the press release, Sprint will temporarily close approximately 71% of Sprint retail stores across the country starting today, March 17. The only stores remaining open are labeled as “highly critical retail stores.”

Out of an abundance of caution for its employees, customers and the communities it serves, Sprint is closing all but its most highly critical retail stores.

Stay safe out there, folks.

// T-Mobile | Verizon